Elisa Cestaro Roman
1954 - 2020
Elisa Cestaro Roman
May 27, 1954 - May 28, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Elisa Cestaro Roman of Newburgh, NY passed away peacefully on May 28th 2020 at Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh, NY.
She was born in Manhattan and raised in the Bronx. Elisa was the daughter of the late Charles and Lucille Cestaro. She attended Cardinal Spellman in the Bronx for one year, then attended Suffern High School when her family moved to Rockland County. Her college studies started at Rockland Community College. She then transferred to the University at Albany where she received her Bachelor's and Master's in Education. In Albany she met her future husband Anthony while working at Shop-Rite Supermarket. She then became an English teacher at West Canada Valley School District in Herkimer County, NY. Elisa and Anthony moved to Middletown, NY in 1982, where she became a teacher at Pine Bush Central Schools. She taught at Pine Bush for over 17 years. She went on to teach another 20 years at Cornwall Central School District. Elisa finally retired in 2018. She enjoyed teaching, English in particular, she was an avid METS Fan and loved Bruce Springsteen and John Bon Jovi.
Elisa will be missed by her friends, family and students she taught for over 40 years. Elisa is survived by her husband, Anthony and her son, Nicholas Roman of Boca Raton, FL; brother, Robert Cestaro of Neptune, NJ; sister-in-law Christine Roman O'Connell and her husband Kevin of Bel Air, MD.
Due to COVID-19, a memorial Celebration will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the COVID-19 relief fund. To send a personal condolence, please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.

Published in Times Herald-Record from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
