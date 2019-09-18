|
Elisabeth G. Stone
July 17, 1929 - September 16, 2019
Town of Newburgh, NY
Elisabeth G. Stone of Town of Newburgh, NY, a retired Customer Service Representative for Time Warner Cable, Newburgh and a resident of the area, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019, in Newburgh. She was 90.
The daughter of the late Georg Friedrich Stein and Gertrude Dorothea Hotz Stein, she was born July 17, 1929 in Darmstadt, Germany.
She was the widow of Richard H. Stone.
Survivors include her daughter, Barbara J. Ferranti of Newburgh, NY; son, Rainer Stone; four grandchildren, Joseph, Chris, Jessica and Allex; 11 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Donna Stone and granddaughter, Casey Stone.
Funeral services will be Saturday, September 21, from 1 to 3 p.m., at King of Kings Church, 543 Union Ave., New Windsor, NY.
In Lieu of flowers, it is requested that donations be made to the , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959, in Elisabeth's memory.
Arrangements were made by Wallkill Funeral Home. For directions or condolences please visit wallkillfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019