Elisabeth Kozak
October 4, 1937 - November 13, 2019
Washingtonville, NY
Elisabeth Kozak, age 82 of Washingtonville, passed away on November 13, 2019 while surrounded by her loving family. She battled with Alzheimer's disease for several years. She was born on October 4, 1937 in Krndija, located in the former country of Yugoslavia (now Croatia) and is the daughter of Frank and Magdelena Hoffmann.
As a young girl during World War II, with her father missing and driven out of their homes by troops, she helped her mother take care of her siblings until her father was finally able to reunite with them after the war. The family relocated to France, and at age 16 she worked as a nanny for French film actress, Mathilde Casadeus in Paris. Later, she met her future husband, Michel in the village of Ostheim where they both worked at a facility that made cheese. They were married in 1959, and were encouraged by her father to emigrate to the United States in search of a better life, which they did in 1961. They first lived in The Bronx and later in Manhattan, until moving to Washingtonville in 1987. While in Manhattan she started a business (Little Vikings) with a friend that made bedding for infant's cribs. Later in life she worked for AGFA/Matrix in Orangeburg and then finally once again as nanny. In addition to her sewing skills, she is best remembered for being an excellent cook and baker. She made a variety of German, French and Ukrainian foods, and her friends and family always raved about her pierogi, Black Forest cake and the many different types of Christmas cookies that she made. She enjoyed gardening, running, as well as listening and dancing to German music.
She is survived by her devoted husband, Michel Kozak; her daughter, Beatrice; her son Daniel and his wife, Tammy; her grandson, Jason; her sister, Magdelena Hauser of Germany; two brothers, Frank Hoffmann and wife, Carolyn of Middletown NY; Robert Hoffmann and wife, Joanne of Washingtonville; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Middletown Park Manor Nursing Home for their care and compassion.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, November 17 at David T. Ferguson Funeral Home, 20 North Street, Washingtonville, NY. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday November 18 at St. Andrew's Ukrainian Catholic Church, Sarah Wells Trail, Campbell Hall, NY. Burial is to follow at Holy Spirit Ukrainian Cemetery.
The family has designated for memorial contributions if one wishes to do so.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019