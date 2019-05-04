|
|
Elisabeth Wessels
September 19, 1926 - April 27, 2019
Monroe, NY
Elisabeth "Ilse" "Lisa" Wessels passed away peacefully at her home in Monroe NY, with her son Max Jr. watching over her. She was born on September 19, 1926 on her family farm "the Storchhof" overlooking the village of Reinhardsachsen near Miltenberg Germany.
After being a Nanny for Ambassador Porter in England, she immigrated to New York City USA in June of 1956 where she met the love of her life, her husband to be, Max H. Wessels star of radio and stage. They had two sons and raised their family in Monroe, NY. On weekends Elisabeth worked as a waitress in the "Linden House" in Greenwood Lake and was known to all as "Lisa", she later worked with her husband selling Real-estate and to all the neighborhood children she was fondly referred to as "Mama" up to the present. She was predeceased by her husband, Max H. Wessels Sr. in 1984 and her younger sonh Gerhard Arnold Wessels in 1987. She was a special lady and was loved and adored by all that got to know her.
She is survived by her son, Max H. Wessels, Jr., at home and many nieces and nephews in Germany.
Memorial Services will be held at a later date, please refer Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home's website for times and dates: www.ssqfuneralhome.com. Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 4 to May 5, 2019