Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Homes Inc
117 Maple Ave
Monroe, NY 10950
(845) 782-8185
Resources
More Obituaries for Elisabeth Wessels
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elisabeth Wessels


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elisabeth Wessels Obituary
Elisabeth Wessels
September 19, 1926 - April 27, 2019
Monroe, NY
Elisabeth "Ilse" "Lisa" Wessels passed away peacefully at her home in Monroe NY, with her son Max Jr. watching over her. She was born on September 19, 1926 on her family farm "the Storchhof" overlooking the village of Reinhardsachsen near Miltenberg Germany.
After being a Nanny for Ambassador Porter in England, she immigrated to New York City USA in June of 1956 where she met the love of her life, her husband to be, Max H. Wessels star of radio and stage. They had two sons and raised their family in Monroe, NY. On weekends Elisabeth worked as a waitress in the "Linden House" in Greenwood Lake and was known to all as "Lisa", she later worked with her husband selling Real-estate and to all the neighborhood children she was fondly referred to as "Mama" up to the present. She was predeceased by her husband, Max H. Wessels Sr. in 1984 and her younger sonh Gerhard Arnold Wessels in 1987. She was a special lady and was loved and adored by all that got to know her.
She is survived by her son, Max H. Wessels, Jr., at home and many nieces and nephews in Germany.
Memorial Services will be held at a later date, please refer Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home's website for times and dates: www.ssqfuneralhome.com. Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 4 to May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now