Elizabeth A. Cosentino
July 25, 1946 - January 3, 2020
Marlboro, NY
Elizabeth "Betty" A. Cosentino of Marlboro, NY passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020 in Wayne, NJ. She was 73. Elizabeth was born in Highland, NY on July 25, 1946. She was the daughter of the late Frank Williams and Katherine Miller Williams.
Elizabeth worked as a food handler for Price Chopper, Newburgh before retiring. She was a member of The Lattingtown Baptist Church, Milton.
Survivors include her son, John Cosentino, of New Mexico and her brother Frank Williams and his wife Jill of Marlboro; her nephew Frank Williams IV of Marlboro and her niece Denise Nieves and her husband Steve of Marlboro and many great nieces and nephews who referred to her lovingly as "Aunt Betty" .
Cremation was private.
Memorial funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 11th at 4:30pm at the Lattingtown Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 425 Old Indian Road, Milton, with Pastor David Stein officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in honor of Elizabeth can be made to The Lattingtown Baptist Church.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Carl J. DiDonato of The DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc., (845) 236-4300, www.didonatofuneralservice.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020