1/
Elizabeth A. Linderman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth A. Linderman
April 24, 1931 - August 3, 2020
Mount Carmel, TN - Formerly Monroe, NY
Elizabeth A. Linderman, formerly of Monroe, NY, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Signature Healthcare in Rogersville, TN. She was 89 years old. Daughter of the late Frank and Anna Schumm Veraldo. She was born on April 24, 1931 in Hackensack, NJ.
Elizabeth dedicated her life to being a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Survivors include her children: George T. Linderman and his wife, Vicki of Rogersville, TN, John H. Linderman of Monroe, NY, James J. Linderman and his wife, Denise of St. Albans, ME, Paul Linderman of Monroe, NY, Arlene Krinsky and her husband, George of Goshen, NY, Joanne Linderman of Surgoinsville, TN, and Jean E. Linderman and Rod of Mount Carmel, TN; her grandchildren: Saralynn, George, Jared, Kristina, Marissa, John, Katie and Paul; along with her great-grandchildren: Connor and Natalie. She was predeceased by her loving husband, George Linderman.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, August 7 at Smith, Seaman & Quckenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY 10950. A Graveside Service will take place at 11 a.m. August 8 at Seamanville Cemetery, 400 Spring St., Monroe, NY 10950. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be limited occupancy and we ask you to please adhere to the state regulations regarding face masks and distancing.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved