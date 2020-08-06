Elizabeth A. Linderman
April 24, 1931 - August 3, 2020
Mount Carmel, TN - Formerly Monroe, NY
Elizabeth A. Linderman, formerly of Monroe, NY, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Signature Healthcare in Rogersville, TN. She was 89 years old. Daughter of the late Frank and Anna Schumm Veraldo, she was born on April 24, 1931 in Hackensack, NJ.
Elizabeth dedicated her life to being a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Survivors include her children: George T. Linderman and his wife, Vicki of Rogersville, TN, John H. Linderman of Monroe, NY, James J. Linderman and his wife, Denise of St. Albans, ME, Paul Linderman of Monroe, NY, Arlene Krinsky and her husband, George of Goshen, NY, Joanne Linderman of Surgoinsville, TN, and Jean E. Linderman and Rod of Mount Carmel, TN; her grandchildren: Saralynn, George, Jared, Kristina, Marissa, John, Katie and Paul; along with her great-grandchildren: Connor and Natalie. She was predeceased by her loving husband, George Linderman.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, August 7 at Smith, Seaman & Quckenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY 10950. A Graveside Service will take place at 11 a.m., August 8 at Seamanville Cemetery, 400 Spring St., Monroe, NY 10950. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be limited occupancy and we ask you to please adhere to the state regulations regarding face masks and distancing.
Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association
, Hudson Valley Chapter, 2649 South Road, Suite 101, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.
