Elizabeth "Betty" A. Macken
December 19, 2019
Middletown, NY
Elizabeth (Betty) A. Macken, 96, of Middletown, NY, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her children on Thursday, December 19, 2019. Daughter of the late Irma Walner Halloff, she was born in Weehawken, NJ.
Betty was a homemaker and devoted her life to being a loving mother and grandmother. She enjoyed doing crossword and word seek puzzles and could always be found reading a book in her spare time. Betty had a wonderful sense of humor, was warm and friendly to all and had a smile ever on her face.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Sharon B. Macken of Middletown, NY; close family friend, Nisar Ahmad of Newburgh, NY; her son, Glen Macken and his fiancé, Barbara Shelley of Newburgh, NY; granddaughters, Justine E. Sutz of Monroe, NY and Mallory L. Macken of Goshen, NY; nephews and nieces, Tom and Josephine Zambelli, Ed and Donna Zambelli, Robert and Patty Zambelli, Carol and Nick Zambelli-Vallillo, Kevin Macken, Tim Macken, Mary Whitney-Fischer, Arthur Whitney, Bill and Judy Van Zilen, and Deidre Hughes.
In addition to her mother and stepfather Bill Lyon, Betty was predeceased by her husband, John A. Macken, Jr., son, Brian J. Macken, sister, Dorothy Zambelli and brother, Bill Halloff.
The family wishes, in lieu of flowers, donations in Betty's name be made to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550.
Visitation will be held at Donovan's Funeral Home, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY on Monday, December 23, 2019 between the hours of 4 to 7 p.m.
A Funeral Service will be held at St. John's the Evangelist R C Church located at 71 Murray Avenue, Goshen, NY on December 24, 2019 at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at St. John's Cemetery in Goshen, NY.
Arrangements under the care of Donovan Funeral Home, Inc. To leave a condolence online please visit www.donovanfunerals.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019