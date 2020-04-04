|
|
Elizabeth A. Pekera
April 1, 2020
Cornwall, NY
Elizabeth A. Pekera passed away on April 1, 2020 in Cornwall, NY. She was 97.
Betty was born in Jessup, PA to Anna (Grudzlovitch) and Stephen Thomas. She was raised in Yonkers, NY and lived there for many years before moving to Florida. She is predeceased by her husband William D., her parents, son David, and two brothers, Stephen (Helen) and Robert.
Betty is survived by her son, William T. (Maureen) and daughter, Elizabeth Ann (Monty); ten grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren and her best friend, Sweetie (cat).
In lieu of flowers, donations in Betty's memory may be made to O.C. Safe Cats, P.O. Box 320, Washingtonville, NY 10992 or to the .
Due to the Coronavirus there will be no visitation. She will be laid to rest at St. Mary's Cemetery, Yonkers, NY. A celebration of Betty's life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Ruggiero & Sons, Inc. Funeral Home- 732 Yonkers Avenue, Yonkers, NY 10704 – 914-375-1400 – www.frswfh.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020