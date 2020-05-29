Elizabeth Alice "Betty" Bunting Kniffin
May 8, 1942 - May 27, 2020
Monroe, NY
Elizabeth "Betty" Alice Bunting Kniffin, age 78 of Monroe, NY passed away on May 27, 2020 at Orange Regional Medical Center in Middletown, NY. The daughter of the late Wilson and Grace Simpson Bunting, she was born on May 8, 1942 in Newburgh, NY. Betty was married to the late James F. Kniffin Sr. She will be dearly missed.
Betty was a homemaker and cosmetologist. She loved her dogs, plants and watching her soaps. She also enjoyed cooking and sewing.
Survivors include her long-time companion of 29 yrs., Frank Valenzano at home; son, James F. Kniffin Jr. of Hackensack, NJ; daughter, Tammy Davidson of Pine Bush, NY; several grandchildren, nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, Betty was predeceased by seven brothers and sisters.
Burial will be in the Wallkill Valley Cemetery, Walden, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Betty's name to the American Diabetes Association.
Arrangements are entrusted to Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc. For additional information or to leave her family a message of condolence, please visit www.gridleyhoran.com
May 8, 1942 - May 27, 2020
Monroe, NY
Elizabeth "Betty" Alice Bunting Kniffin, age 78 of Monroe, NY passed away on May 27, 2020 at Orange Regional Medical Center in Middletown, NY. The daughter of the late Wilson and Grace Simpson Bunting, she was born on May 8, 1942 in Newburgh, NY. Betty was married to the late James F. Kniffin Sr. She will be dearly missed.
Betty was a homemaker and cosmetologist. She loved her dogs, plants and watching her soaps. She also enjoyed cooking and sewing.
Survivors include her long-time companion of 29 yrs., Frank Valenzano at home; son, James F. Kniffin Jr. of Hackensack, NJ; daughter, Tammy Davidson of Pine Bush, NY; several grandchildren, nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, Betty was predeceased by seven brothers and sisters.
Burial will be in the Wallkill Valley Cemetery, Walden, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Betty's name to the American Diabetes Association.
Arrangements are entrusted to Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc. For additional information or to leave her family a message of condolence, please visit www.gridleyhoran.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 29 to May 30, 2020.