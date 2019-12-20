|
|
Elizabeth Ann Bisig
April 27,1940 - December 19, 2019
Obernburg, NY
Elizabeth Ann Bisig of Obernburg, NY, a retired administrator for the Bergen County School System died on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center Middletown, NY. She was 79. The daughter of the late Joseph and Agnes Jeslink Teitz, she was born April 27,1940.
Bette was a member of the National Geneology Association of America and a former member of St. Mary's Church Obernburg, NY. She truly loved animals including birds and cats.
She is survived by her husband, Thomas Bisig at home; her son, Scott Bisig and his wife, Barbara of Oradell, NJ; her daughter, Dawn Bisig and Mark Grundel of Narrowsburg, NY; her sister, Nancy Teitz McGreen of Toms River, NJ and her brother, Joseph Teitz of Virginia; her grandchildren: Tyler, Krystina, Amanda and Michelle, and her great-grandson, Roy Medal, and two nephews. She was predeceased by her son, John Edward Bisig.
Friends may call from 3 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, December 22 at Stewart-Murphy Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, NY. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at Noon on Monday, December 23 at St. Georges Church, Jeffersonville, NY. Father Ignatius Vu and Deacon Larry Knack will officiate. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Obernburg, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Upper Delaware Ambulance Corps or the North Branch Fire Department.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Stewart-Murphy Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, NY 845-482-4280. To send condolences or for directions please visit stewartmurphyfh.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019