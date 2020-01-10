|
|
Elizabeth Ann "Betty" Hurd
January 23, 1946 - January 8, 2020
Warwick, New York
Elizabeth Ann "Betty" Hurd, a longtime resident of Warwick, NY passed away on January 8, 2020. She was 73 years old.
Born in Tuxedo, NY on January 23, 1946, she was the daughter of Mary and George Zupko II.
Betty graduated from Good Counsel College and began her career as a teacher in Suffern, NY where she would meet her future husband. They moved to Warwick and after a brief stint at home with her son, she went on to teach English at Warwick Valley High School for over 20 years, launched the Communications/TV Production Program and left her imprint on hundreds of students. Betty also volunteered countless hours with the Historical Society, Christ Church, Meals on Wheels and spread her joy wherever she was.
Elizabeth is survived by her husband of 51 years, Douglas; son, Brian and his wife Karen of Warwick; three grandchildren: Logan, Justin, and Addison; and three brothers: George Zupko III of Atlanta, GA, John Zupko of Washingtonville, NY, and William Zupko of Huntsville, AL along with several nieces and nephews.
Memorial visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, January 12, 2020 and 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday, January 13, 2020 with a funeral service at 12:00 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. Interment will follow the service in St. Anastasia Cemetery in Harriman, NY.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to: The Elizabeth Hurd Memorial Scholarship for Excellence in Communications, payable to: Warwick Valley CSD, PO Box 595 Warwick, NY 10990.
Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY 10990. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020