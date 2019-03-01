|
Elizabeth Ann Jockimo
New Windsor, NY
Elizabeth Ann (Libby) Jockimo, 82, of New Windsor, New York passed away on February 28, 2019 with her family by her side.
Libby was born on August 21, 1936 to Susan and George Brandt in Chappaqua, New York. She married Dominick Jockimo in 1955 and raised her family in Mt. Kisco, New York. After Dominick passed she relocated to New Windsor.
She loved all forms of crafting from woodworking to sewing. She was always busy making something for someone. Her favorite places to be were on her deck reading a good book or even better Corolla, North Carolina. In Corolla she enjoyed her days either on the beach or riding her 3-wheeled bicycle around the lighthouse with our family dog riding in the basket behind her.
Libby is survived by her three children: her daughter Susan (Frank) Sommerlad, daughter Dorothy (Michael) DePalma, and her son Paul Jockimo (Maris Alvarez). She is also survived by grandchildren, Kathy Markell, Lynn Morris, Debra DePalma and Paige, Lauren and Ryan Jockimo as well as great-grandchildren Evelyn Morris and Ethan Markell.
Visitation will be held from 5-8pm on Monday, March 4 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh, with a service at 7:45pm.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Libby's memory to the Westchester-Putnam Peer Support Inc., P.O. Box 120, Thornwood, New York 10594-0120. To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
