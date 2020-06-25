Elizabeth Ann Peeples
February 23, 1941 - June 17, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Elizabeth Ann Peeples was born February 23rd 1941 in Boothton, Alabama (a town that no longer exists) to the late Henry Peeples Sr. and Lizzie Catherine Peeples. She was one of thirteen children: Willie Lee Peeples Sr. (deceased), Sylvester Peeples (deceased), Herman Wright Peeples (deceased), Leslie Peeples-Taylor (deceased), Henry Peeples Sr.,(deceased), Eloise Peeples-Cantrell (deceased), Eugene Edmond Peeples (deceased), Imogene Peeples-Fields (deceased), Roberta Elaine Peeples (deceased), Oscar Leon Peeples, Sr. and Linda Peeples-Jones, (Cecil).
Elizabeth went to Prentice High School in Montevallo, AL where she was the Valedictorian and graduated in 1960. It was there she met her late husband, Arthur Johnson Sr. whom she married in 1963. She and Arthur had five children: Arthur Johnson Jr., Rita Maria Johnson (deceased), Sharon Denise Johnson-Matthews (Charles), Michelle Stevens, and Michael Johnson. Later they divorced and she moved with her children to Newburgh, NY. She continued to raise her children along with her two grandchildren, Tauris Johnson and Nyshima Johnson, the children of her late daughter, Rita Maria Johnson. She attended Ebenezer Baptist church and later House of Joy in Newburgh, NY during the 80s. She later became a member Life Restoration Church and was baptized on August 23, 2003. There she served on the Usher Board and faithfully every weekend assisted with the giving out of food, clothing and personal supplies to the community of Newburgh She was a devoted church member, mother and friend who enjoyed cooking, music, dancing, and most of all she loved people. One of her favorite sayings was "DON'T LET THE DEVIL STILL YOUR JOY".
She leaves to cherish her memory her two siblings, Oscar Leon Peeples and Linda Peeples-Jones; her four children; thirteen grandchildren: Tauris Johnson, David Dalton, Dontaye Johnson, Nyshima Johnson, Peter Brown Jr., Diamond Pyle, Michael Johnson Jr., Ryan Williams, Evander Johnson, Daniel Stevens, Damien Johnson, Naya Whitaker, and Joseph Destasio. She also leaves 21 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m, Saturday, June 27 at Brooks Funeral Home with a service following at 12 p.m.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.