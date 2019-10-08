|
|
Elizabeth Anne Shust
October 16, 1945 - October 5, 2019
Grain Valley, MO - Formerly of Warwick, NY
Elizabeth "Bette" Anne Shust, 73, a resident of Grain Valley, MO formerly of Warwick, NY passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, October 5, 2019.
Bette was born on October 16, 1945 to Robert and Josephine (Caufield) Gilligan in New York, NY. She was united in marriage to Paul Shust on January 20, 1968 in Bronx, NY. Bette spent her career as a Registered Nurse, working at NYU Langone Medical Center and most recently St. Anthony's Community Hospital, Warwick, NY. She was Catholic by faith. Bette enjoyed reading and shopping. Bette cherished the time she spent with her family and friends.
Survived by her husband, Paul Shust of Grain Valley, MO; sons, Paul Shust (Kristin) of Bryn Mawr, PA, Matthew Shust of Montvale, NJ, Richard Shust (Jennifer) of Blue Springs, MO; grandchildren, Thomas Andrew Shust and Brianne Elizabeth Shust. She is preceded in death by her father, Robert Gilligan; mother, Josephine McGuire and step-father, Dennis McGuire.
The family will receive friends and family on Friday, October 11 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick on Saturday at 10 a.m., with burial in Rose Hills Memorial Park, Putnam Valley, NY following the mass.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.
Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019