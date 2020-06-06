Elizabeth "Bettina Betty" Barber
Elizabeth "Bettina Betty" Barber
June 21, 1934 - May 31, 2020
Middletown, NY
Elizabeth "Bettina Betty" Barber of Middletown, NY, a retired Executive Assistant of Orange and Rockland Utilities and a lifelong resident, passed away on May 31, 2020. She was 85.
The daughter of the late Anthony and Roseanna Barber, she was born on June 21, 1934.
Bettina was an independent, successful woman. Her spirit, full of love and generosity, welcomed all she met. She would walk into a room and genuinely be happy to see all and greet them with a hug and a kiss.
She was a devout member of St. Joseph's Church in Middletown, NY and her faith sustained her throughout her life.
Survivors include her nephews and nieces: John Hawk, his wife Denise of Rotonda West, FL and their son, Jason of New York, NY; Roseanne Presnal, her partner Greg Pasco and her sons, Adam and Ryan of Parker, CO; Liz "Bettina" Hawk and her partner, Jody Swinbourne of New Windsor, NY and Ronda Barber, her husband Keith Kelly and their sons, Klayton and Konnor of Cornwall, NY.
Bettina was predeceased by her parents, her bothers, Anthony Jr. and John and her sister, Angie. Her family is once again whole.
Services were held on Friday June 5, 2020. A memorial service will be held in her honor at a future date. Burial was in St. Joseph Cemetery, Middletown, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Church, 149 Cottage St. Middletown, NY.
Arrangements by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home
72 W Main Street
Middletown, NY 10940
8453436023
