Elizabeth "Betty" Bonczek
January 20, 1930 - February 25, 2019
Goshen, NY
Elizabeth "Betty" Bonczek of Goshen, NY entered into rest on Monday, February 25, 2019. She was 89. The daughter of the late John and Elizabeth Carpenter Obermeyer, she was born January 20, 1930 in Mongaup Valley, NY.
Betty was a great story teller who loved to knit, was accomplished with embroidery and was happiest when she was cooking, baking, and feeding as many people as possible.
Betty was a retired nurse's aide for Orange County Home and Infirmary Goshen, NY. She was married to the late Frank Bonczek Sr.
She is survived by her daughters, Kathleen Askew and husband, Michael, Peggy Schaffer and husband, Ed, Rose Bonczek and husband, Mike Cleary; grandchildren, Shannon Bonczek, Frank Bonczek III, and Jill Sinski; her great grandchildren who she loved to spoil, Nate and Kairi Sinski; several nieces and nephews; and close friends and staff at Hearthstone Apartments. She was predeceased by her son, Frank Bonczek Jr.; brother, Billy Obermeyer; and stepbrother, Mickey McGrath.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Ave., Florida, NY 10921.
A Funeral Mass will be held 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at St. John's Church, 71 Murray Ave., Goshen, NY. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery, Goshen, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to National Purple Heart Hall of Honor, 374 Temple Hill Rd., Rt. 300, New Windsor, NY 12553-5556.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, or for directions please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019