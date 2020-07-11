1/1
Elizabeth "Libby" Briggs
February 10, 1929 - July 7, 2020
Ellenville NY and Fort Myers , FL
Elizabeth "Libby" Briggs passed away on July 7, 2020 in Fort Myers, FL. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and aunt. Libby was a lifelong member of the Eastern Star. She worked as an Aide in the Ellenville Central School District.
She leaves behind her husband, Thomas, who she married on October 1, 1950. She also leaves behind their sons: Steven (Debbie) and Thomas (Debbie); her grandchildren: Craig (Sonya), Chad (Leah), Justin (Meghan), Hayley (Zack), Kelsey, and great-grandchildren: Everly, Esme, Olivia, Wyatt, Reid and Garrett.
Aunt "Bib" will also be dearly missed by Jim, Noel, Brad, Kim, Liz, Carol, Joy and their spouses, children and grandchildren.
She was predeceased by sisters: Dot, Pete, and brother, Dick.
A remembrance service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, her family would greatly appreciate donations in her memory to Shadowland Stages, 157 Canal St, Ellenville NY. www.shadowlandstages.org
Arrangements are under the guidance of Loucks Funeral Home, Ellenville, NY Personal condolences can be left for Libby's family at www.loucksfh.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
