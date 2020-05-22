Elizabeth Carle Khare "Betsy"
January 11, 1943 - May 21, 2020
Cornwall, NY
Elizabeth "Betsy" Carle Khare, 77 of Cornwall, NY passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020 after a long illness.
The daughter of the late John and Ruth Khare, she was born on January 11, 1943 in Clarksburg, West Virginia.
Betsy was an accomplished pianist and scholar, having graduated from Cornwall Central High School and attended Ohio Wesleyan University. She had a long career in medical records at both Cornwall and St. Luke's hospitals. As a life long member of the Cornwall United Methodist Church, she enjoyed the fellowship and her service to her church family.
She is survived by her brother, John and his wife, Penny; niece, Kimberly and her wife, Lorrie; nephew, Scott and his wife, Claudine; plus great niece, Paige and great nephew, Tyler Khare. She also leaves behind many dearly loved cousins.
The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thank you to the staffs at New Windsor Country Inn and Wingate at Beacon for their loving care of Betsy.
Graveside services and burial in Willow Dell Cemetery will be private due to the pandemic. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Betsy's name to the Cornwall United Methodist Church.
Arrangements are under the direction of James F. Lulves Funeral Home. To send condolences please visit www.lulvesfuneralhome.com
January 11, 1943 - May 21, 2020
Cornwall, NY
Elizabeth "Betsy" Carle Khare, 77 of Cornwall, NY passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020 after a long illness.
The daughter of the late John and Ruth Khare, she was born on January 11, 1943 in Clarksburg, West Virginia.
Betsy was an accomplished pianist and scholar, having graduated from Cornwall Central High School and attended Ohio Wesleyan University. She had a long career in medical records at both Cornwall and St. Luke's hospitals. As a life long member of the Cornwall United Methodist Church, she enjoyed the fellowship and her service to her church family.
She is survived by her brother, John and his wife, Penny; niece, Kimberly and her wife, Lorrie; nephew, Scott and his wife, Claudine; plus great niece, Paige and great nephew, Tyler Khare. She also leaves behind many dearly loved cousins.
The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thank you to the staffs at New Windsor Country Inn and Wingate at Beacon for their loving care of Betsy.
Graveside services and burial in Willow Dell Cemetery will be private due to the pandemic. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Betsy's name to the Cornwall United Methodist Church.
Arrangements are under the direction of James F. Lulves Funeral Home. To send condolences please visit www.lulvesfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 22 to May 24, 2020.