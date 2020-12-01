Elizabeth Chimelowski
July 3, 1928 - November 28, 2020
Goshen, NY
Elizabeth Chimelowski of Goshen, NY, entered into rest on Saturday, November 28, 2020. She was 92. The daughter of the late Thomas Akacki and Stella Baginski Akacki, she was born on July 3, 1928 in Warwick, NY.
She is survived by her daughters, Patricia and Carol Ann Chimelowski of Goshen; three sisters, Tessie Zovistoski of Goshen, Theresa Bruno of Winter Springs, FL and Sophie Lepski of Warwick; along with several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, Walter J. Chimelowski Sr.; son, Walter "Bobie" J. Chimelowski Jr.; sister, Helen Glowaczewski; two brothers, Henry and Edward Akacki Sr.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 2nd from 3 to 7 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 690 County Route# 1, Pine Island, NY 10969.
A funeral mass will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, December 3rd at St. Stanislaus Church, Pine Island.
Burial will be in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Pine Island.
Due to COVID 19 restrictions and guidelines set forth from the state face coverings are required and the number of visitors allowed in the funeral home and the church are limited so we ask that those that may have to wait to enter please follow social distancing guidelines.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Stanislaus Church, c/o St. Joseph Church, 14 Glenmere Ave., Florida, NY 10921 or to the Pine Island Volunteer Ambulance Corps., PO Box 264, Pine Island, NY 10969.
