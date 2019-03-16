|
|
Elizabeth Cortright "Aunt Betty"
December 18, 1924 - March 9, 2019
Campbell Hall, NY
Elizabeth Cortright, a longtime resident of the area, passed away peacefully at her home on March 9, 2019. She was 94 years old.
Elizabeth and her husband Norman owned Clover Knoll located on Route 207 in Campbell Hall. People from all areas would frequent their retail location for fresh milk and specialty products. She loved quilting and was very proud of many of her beautiful finished products. She also had an extensive collection of teddy bears that she treasured.
Elizabeth loved all the holidays throughout the year, but she especially loved Christmas and the wonderful spirit that it created. She genuinely loved people, parties, and most of all, her three amazing great-grandchildren.
"Aunt Betty" also volunteered for many years at the Soup Kitchen at Grace Episcopal Church, where she provided not only food, but love and caring for those in need.
She is survived by her daughter; Mary Lou Cortright of Seaside, CA; two grandsons; Michael and David Pilnick, also of California; granddaughter, Kristen and her husband, Victor LaPointe of Otego, New York, great-grandchildren; Sophia, Lillian and Victor J. LaPointe, nieces; Melanie J. Lanc and her husband John of Circleville, New York, Nancy Brown of Wilmington, North Carolina, Cheryl Schuck of Richmond, Indiana, and nephews Phillip and Paul Haakmester of Middletown, New York.
She is pre-deceased by her husband Norman, and two sons, Christopher and Mark.
A Celebration of Life will take place on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 3 P.M., with Reverend Cliff Acklam officiating at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, 130 Highland Avenue, Middletown, New York.
In Lieu of flowers, please make donations in Elizabeth's name to United Presbyterian Church, 25 Orchard Street, Middletown, New York.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, 130 Highland Avenue, Middletown, New York 10940.www.applebeemcphillips.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019