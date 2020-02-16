|
Elizabeth "Betty" DeRosa
March 24, 1925 - February 14, 2020
New Windsor, NY
Elizabeth "Betty" DeRosa of New Windsor, NY, entered into rest on Friday, February 14, 2020. She was 94.
The daughter of the late Joseph and Sarah Paonessa, she was born on March 24, 1925 in Newburgh, NY.
Betty loved to cook. Her family was her whole world. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, and she will be deeply missed.
Survivors include: her son Paul DeRosa of New Windsor; her daughter Diana DeRosa Edgar and her husband George of Cornwall-on-Hudson; grandsons: Bryan Edgar and his wife Kimberly of Lincolnville, ME, Jason Edgar and his wife April of Atkinson, NH; and great-grandchildren: Jack, Chase, and Lily.
She was predeceased by her husband, Louis DeRosa.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 19th at James F. Lulves Funeral Home, 9 Avenue A, Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY. A prayer service will be held at 11 a.m. following visitation. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, New Windsor, NY.
Arrangements are under the direction of James F. Lulves Funeral Home 534-2550. For directions or to send condolences please visit www.lulvesfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18, 2020