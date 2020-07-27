1/
Elizabeth Dichiara Sparks
September 24, 1966 - July 27, 2020
Greenwood Lake, NY
Elizabeth Dichiara Sparks of Greenwood Lake, NY, a data entry clerk for Central Pet in Mahwah, NJ and a longtime resident of the area, passed away on July 27, 2020 in the Kaplan Family Hospice in Newburgh, New York. She was 53.
The daughter of Joanne Tripaldi Dichiara and the late Gerald Dichiara, she was born on September 24, 1966 in New York, NY.
In addition to her mother Joanne, Elizabeth is survived by her children, Richard Sparks and his companion, Kaitlyn Wilcox, Josef Sparks and Christian Echeverry; her granddaughter, Lydia Sparks; her brothers, Gerald Dichiara Jr. and Nicholas Dichiara and her sister, Theresa Olsen. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews.
As you prepare to attend services please be mindful that FACE COVERINGS and Social Distancing are required at all times at the Funeral Home. Due to NYS guidelines current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry into the building. Thank you for your understanding.
Visitation hours will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 5-8 P.M. at the Strong Basile Funeral Home, 4 Oak St., Greenwood Lake, NY. Graveside Funeral Services will be held on Thursday July 30, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. in Warwick Cemetery Warwick, NY.
Arrangements by Strong Basile Funeral Home 477-8240 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Times Herald-Record from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Strong-Basile Funeral Home
4 Oak Street
Greenwood Lake, NY 10925
8454778240
