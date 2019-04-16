|
|
Elizabeth Dunn
April 15, 1930 - April 12, 2019
Loch Sheldrake, NY
Elizabeth Dunn of Loch Sheldrake, NY transitioned from this life at St. Luke's Hospital and ascended to her new heavenly home on Friday, April 12, 2019. She was born to the late parentage of Hezekiah Sr. and Ethel Clark-Dunn on April 15, 1930 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
At an early age Elizabeth received the Lord Jesus as her Savior and united with the Elizabeth Baptist Church in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. She later relocated to Detroit, Michigan uniting with Tried Stone Baptist Church. After relocating to Loch Sheldrake, NY she united with Christ Ministries Baptist Church under the Reverend Mary Gunther in Ellenville, NY. She served as Assistant Superintendent to the Sunday School until a lengthy illness occurred.
She moved to Detroit, Michigan after graduating from Stillman College, and Alabama A&M University with a degree in Education. She also attended Wayne State University while teaching at the Goldberg Elementary School, molding the young minds of her students who now engage in careers far beyond their imaginations. The Detroit Public School system awarded Elizabeth with Certificate of Service signed by the President of the Board and the Superintendent of Schools, in recognition of her Twenty-Six years of fine service to the school system.
She is preceded in death by her four brothers: Hezekiah Dunn Jr., Tollie Dunn, Edmond Dunn and Robert Dunn. Yet holding fast to cherished memories of blessings and laughter, joys and celebrations and the treasure of fond yesterdays, share and spent together. She leaves to cherish her memory the loves of her life, her sister, Reverend Mary Dunn-Lyles, nieces: Paula, Clara, Jacqueline, Cynthia, and Carolyn. Nephews: Cedric Douglas Sr., Edmond Michael, Harold, Thomas, Alfred, Dennis, Anthony, and Mark; sister-in-laws: Ernestine, Bernice and Mildred. She will also be forever remembered by a host of great nieces and nephews and other family and friends.
Sister Elizabeth was a very caring and supportive person toward those in need supporting various charities over the years always thinking of others and their well-being. She has been most supportive of the family during the absent of our parents, caring for her younger siblings. She has traveled distances to see about family members who were in distress and needed assistance.
We thank God for the fruit of her life and its testament of a life well-lived.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to Noon on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at the Christ Ministries Baptist Church, 5 Market Street, Ellenville, New York 12428 with a Celebration service to follow at 12 p.m. Interment will be at the Woodbourne Cemetery, Parsonage Road, Woodbourne, New York 12788.
Arrangements are under the direction of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, 396 State Route 52, Woodbourne, New York 12788. For further information please call 845-434-7363 or 845-647-8444 or visit our website at Colonialbryantfuneralhome. com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019