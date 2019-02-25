Home

POWERED BY

Services
Copeland Funeral Home Inc
162 S Putt Corners Rd
New Paltz, NY 12561
(845) 255-1212
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Holcomb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth E. Holcomb

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elizabeth E. Holcomb Obituary
Elizabeth E. Holcomb
December 21, 1939 - February 17, 2019
Plattekill, NY
Elizabeth E. Holcomb, age 79, of Plattekill, NY, died Sunday, February 17, 2019 at St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital, Newburgh, NY. She was born December 21, 1939 in Cornwall, NY, the daughter of the late Wesley Clayton and Rose Caroline (Smith) Eansor. Elizabeth married Donald W. Holcomb on June 18, 1960. Donald survives at home.
Elizabeth enjoyed reading, gardening, camping and bowling. She also loved long Sunday drives with her husband. Her greatest joy, however, was spending time with family and friends.
To many she was simply known as "Mama Beth". Her loving and supportive nature made her everybody's "go to person". To know her was to love her, she was like a second mother to all.
Besides her husband of 59 years, Donald, she is survived by her children, Judith Palestro and her husband, Chris, of Plattekill, NY, Jeff Holcomb of Ulster Park, NY, Sharon Vollheim and her husband, Alan, of Lake Katrine, NY and Peter Holcomb of New Paltz, NY; her grandchildren, Vincent Palestro and Cody Palestro of Plattekill, NY, Ally Vollheim of Lake Katrine, NY, Daniel Holcomb and Abigail Holcomb of Virginia; her niece, Kim Pethybridge of Auburn, NY and her sister of heart Margaret Slocum of Wallkill, NY. She was predeceased by her sister, Susan M. Eansor, brother, Wesley S. Eansor; and her sister, Faythe Ann Leschak.
Memorial services in Beth's honor will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations in Elizabeth's name be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Copeland Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family of Elizabeth by visiting www.copelandfhnp.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now