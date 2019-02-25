|
Elizabeth E. Holcomb
December 21, 1939 - February 17, 2019
Plattekill, NY
Elizabeth E. Holcomb, age 79, of Plattekill, NY, died Sunday, February 17, 2019 at St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital, Newburgh, NY. She was born December 21, 1939 in Cornwall, NY, the daughter of the late Wesley Clayton and Rose Caroline (Smith) Eansor. Elizabeth married Donald W. Holcomb on June 18, 1960. Donald survives at home.
Elizabeth enjoyed reading, gardening, camping and bowling. She also loved long Sunday drives with her husband. Her greatest joy, however, was spending time with family and friends.
To many she was simply known as "Mama Beth". Her loving and supportive nature made her everybody's "go to person". To know her was to love her, she was like a second mother to all.
Besides her husband of 59 years, Donald, she is survived by her children, Judith Palestro and her husband, Chris, of Plattekill, NY, Jeff Holcomb of Ulster Park, NY, Sharon Vollheim and her husband, Alan, of Lake Katrine, NY and Peter Holcomb of New Paltz, NY; her grandchildren, Vincent Palestro and Cody Palestro of Plattekill, NY, Ally Vollheim of Lake Katrine, NY, Daniel Holcomb and Abigail Holcomb of Virginia; her niece, Kim Pethybridge of Auburn, NY and her sister of heart Margaret Slocum of Wallkill, NY. She was predeceased by her sister, Susan M. Eansor, brother, Wesley S. Eansor; and her sister, Faythe Ann Leschak.
Memorial services in Beth's honor will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations in Elizabeth's name be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2019