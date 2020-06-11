Elizabeth Evans
January 19, 1941 - June 6, 2020
Kauneonga Lake, NY
Elizabeth Evans, of Kauneonga Lake, NY passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, June 6, 2020. She was 79.
Elizabeth was born on January 19, 1941 in Queens, NY to Harry Hughson and Lillian Eisele Hughson. She was employed in the food service industry as a server at various restaurants and diners. Elizabeth found joy in her family, took delight in her boys and grandchildren, and thoroughly enjoyed the many family gatherings shared with loved ones. One of her favorite things in life was cozying up at home during snowstorms, and she could often be found praying her daily rosary, as she was devoted to the Blessed Mother.
Elizabeth is survived by her loving sons: Raymond Evans and his wife, Joanne of Kauneonga Lake, Todd Evans of New York City, Rod Evans and his companion, Daphne of Florida; her grandsons: Christopher Evans of Santa Monica, CA and Luke Evans of Callicoon; her sister, Janet Keherly of Brisco, NY; as well as many nieces and nephews whom she loved very much. She is predeceased by her sister, Maureen Whitney.
Limited visitation of ten visitors at a time (in addition to immediate family) will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 13 at Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home in Kauneonga Lake. A graveside service will take place at Noon on Sunday, June 14 at Evergreen Cemetery in Kauneonga Lake. Social distancing guidelines set forth by the New York State Department of Health will be in place; face masks are required in the funeral home, as well as at the graveside when within six feet of others.
Donations in Elizabeth's honor may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org/donate or by calling 800-822-6344.
Arrangements are under the care of Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home, Kauneonga Lake. For additional information, please visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com or call 845-583-5445.
January 19, 1941 - June 6, 2020
Kauneonga Lake, NY
Elizabeth Evans, of Kauneonga Lake, NY passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, June 6, 2020. She was 79.
Elizabeth was born on January 19, 1941 in Queens, NY to Harry Hughson and Lillian Eisele Hughson. She was employed in the food service industry as a server at various restaurants and diners. Elizabeth found joy in her family, took delight in her boys and grandchildren, and thoroughly enjoyed the many family gatherings shared with loved ones. One of her favorite things in life was cozying up at home during snowstorms, and she could often be found praying her daily rosary, as she was devoted to the Blessed Mother.
Elizabeth is survived by her loving sons: Raymond Evans and his wife, Joanne of Kauneonga Lake, Todd Evans of New York City, Rod Evans and his companion, Daphne of Florida; her grandsons: Christopher Evans of Santa Monica, CA and Luke Evans of Callicoon; her sister, Janet Keherly of Brisco, NY; as well as many nieces and nephews whom she loved very much. She is predeceased by her sister, Maureen Whitney.
Limited visitation of ten visitors at a time (in addition to immediate family) will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 13 at Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home in Kauneonga Lake. A graveside service will take place at Noon on Sunday, June 14 at Evergreen Cemetery in Kauneonga Lake. Social distancing guidelines set forth by the New York State Department of Health will be in place; face masks are required in the funeral home, as well as at the graveside when within six feet of others.
Donations in Elizabeth's honor may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org/donate or by calling 800-822-6344.
Arrangements are under the care of Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home, Kauneonga Lake. For additional information, please visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com or call 845-583-5445.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.