Elizabeth Ferrara
Elizabeth Ferrara
December 24, 1951 - August 17, 2020
Town of Ulster - Formerly of Newburgh, NY
Elizabeth Ferrara, 68, formerly of Newburgh, died Monday August 17, 2020 at HealthAlliance Hospital: Broadway Campus in Kingston. Born in the Bronx on December 24, 1951, she is the daughter of the late Hugh and Grace (D'Alexandro) Barkley.
Liz worked for Highland National Bank as a commercial loan teller for many years.
She is survived by three sons: Chrisopher Ferrara and his wife, Kaley of San Diego, CA, Patrick Ferrara and his wife, Lauren of Fishkill, and Michael Ferrara, Jr. of Manchester, NH; two granddaughters: Hailey Kellerman and Arianna Ferrara; three sisters: Diana Scarano, Dorothy Craig and Laura Cook. Many nieces and nephews also survive. Her brother Mark Barkley died previously.
Cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Ave., Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
