|
|
Elizabeth "Betty" Hoffman
September 28, 1926 - September 1, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Elizabeth Hoffman, 92, of Newburgh, entered into rest on September 1, 2019. The daughter of the late Fred and Catherine (Gastringer) Decker, she was born September 28, 1926 in Bushnellsville, NY.
Betty was a graduate of Lincoln High School, Jersey City, NJ. She worked for Aircraft Manufacturing Company, NJ, making crankcases for B-29 bombers during WWII; and also worked at Beech Knoll Club, Woodland Valley.
Survivors include her sister Lillian Kelly; her children: Ralph W. (Lana) Hoffman, COL Steven S. (Joyce) Hoffman, Lance D. (Doreen) Hoffman, and Fern L. Hoffman; grandchildren: Aurora L. (Denny) Shoopman, Joey (Linden) Hoffman, Amy (Nate) Diaz, Steffen Hoffman, Jessica M. Hoffman, Jennifer G. Hoffman, one step grandson Raphael (Kara) Menahem, and loving nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Ralph A. Hoffman, her sister Dorothy Pecararo, grandson Travis W. Hoffman, and nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, September 9 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 10 at St. Francis de Sales, 109 Main St., Phoenicia, NY 12464. Burial will follow in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery, Rt. 28, Allaben, NY.
To send a personal condolence, please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019