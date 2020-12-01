Elizabeth J. "Betty" Crisci
November 4, 1925 - November 27, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Elizabeth J. Carbone Crisci of Newburgh entered into eternal peace Friday, November 27, 2020 at the Kaplan Family Hospice Residence. She was 95.
Daughter of the late Cesidio and Catherine (Rotondo) Carbone she was born November 4, 1925 in Kempton, Maryland. Betty attended Newburgh schools and graduated from NFA in 1944.
On August 11, 1946 Betty married Alfonso "Al" A. Crisci in Sacred Heart Church. Together they raised two daughters and welcomed two sons-in law, eleven grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Al predeceased Betty in 2015 after 70 years of marriage.
Betty was a housewife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She retired at the age of 90 when dementia decided it was time. She loved knitting, crocheting, sewing and was an excellent cook and baker. There was always a home baked treat in her cake dish and lingering mouthwatering smells. Her biggest enjoyment and her legacy was her family and spending time together. She especially loved holiday baking and got so much pleasure teaching her granddaughters how to bake her famous Christmas cookies and pizzelles. She leaves behind sweet memories in our hearts and will be sadly missed.
Betty is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law; Elaine and Manfred Altstadt and Angela and Frank Galli; six granddaughters; Amanda (Christopher) Collins, Jaime Mennerich, Elizabeth (Ryan) Westervelt, Francesca (Ryan) Crossley, Christina (Andrew) Prego and Alisha (Frank Occhipinti) Galli; five great grandchildren; Brianna Livoti, Violet Collins, Ryan Westervelt Jr., Andrew Prego and Ella Crossley. In addition to her loving husband Al, Betty was predeceased by her sister Dorothy Cerone and brothers Frank, Paul, Mike, Quiedo and Adam Carbone.
A special thank you to the entire staff of amazing angels at the Kaplan Residence and the clergy. "Beautiful Betty" loved you all.
Services will be private. To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com
