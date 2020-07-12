Elizabeth J. Mythen
July 5, 1930 - July 10, 2020
Florida, NY
Elizabeth J. Mythen of Florida, NY, died peacefully at Westchester Medical Center on July 10, 2020. Born July 5, 1930, "Betty" was fortunate to have celebrated her 90th birthday.
The daughter of the late Katherine Nosal and Joseph Miloszewski, she was born and raised in Florida, NY.
Elizabeth grew up a farm girl on Settler's Farm and later went to Manhattan where she met and married her husband Patrick. Returning back to her hometown, Elizabeth and Pat raised their family and spent 60 years together.
A beautiful mom and amazing woman, she raised seven children and embraced her grandchildren with a love that every human should have the opportunity to feel. She was strong, kind, fierce to protect her family and often "adopted" many Village of Florida kids who needed a little extra love.
Elizabeth was employed by Big V Supermarkets, retiring from ShopRite after 25 years.
She is survived by her seven children: Edward Mythen and wife, Pamela, Rita Megliola and husband, Michael, Loretta Stopa and husband, Gary, Suzanne Lepski and husband, Edward, Andrea Varano and husband, Antonio, Kathleen Smith and husband, Dr. Mark Smith, Patrick Mythen and wife, Patricia; 15 grandchildren: Edward (Julia), John (Lauren), Thomas and James Mythen; Max Megliola; Matthew, Jordan and Kendall Stopa; Jillian, Emily and Elizabeth Lepski; Kristen, Holly, Blake and Haley Smith; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, Patrick Mythen; brother, Louis Miloszewski; sisters, Josephine Michno and Helen Miloszewski.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 14th at St. Joseph Church, 20 Glenmere Ave., Florida, NY. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Florida, NY.
The family would like to express their extreme gratitude to the Home Care professionals whom she loved and cherished, Philomena, Sarah and Emilia. Throughout the years, their devotion and care formed a bond that was so special, she became mom to them as well.
Due to COVID 19 restrictions and guidelines set forth from the state face coverings are required and the number of visitors allowed in the church is limited. Please only sit in designated pews and follow social distancing guidelines to those who do not live in the same household while in church and at the cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Church, 14 Glenmere Ave., Florida, NY 10921.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home; to send a condolence online, or for directions please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com