Elizabeth J. Tarvin
October 27, 1939 - March 4, 2019
Goshen, NY
Elizabeth Joffe Tarvin, who resided in Blooming Grove and Goshen for more than a half century, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019 at Villa Marie Claire in Saddle River, NJ. Liz was born October 27, 1939 in Paterson, NJ. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sidney H. Joffe, M.D. and Hannah Gross; her father-in-law, Everett R. Tarvin; her mother-in-law, Sarah E. T. Tarvin; her brother, Leonard S. Joffe; her brother-in-law, Robert M. Guinessey; her brother-in-law, Charles P. Tarvin; and her daughter-in-law, Nancy D. Tarvin.
She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, James H. T. Tarvin of Goshen, NY; her brother, Jack B. Joffe (Tommi) of Wyckoff, NJ; her sister, Joan S. Joffe of Chevy Chase, MD; her half-brother, Philip L. Joffe of Canoga Park, CA; her sister-in-law, Susan D. Joffe of Point Washington, FL; her brother-in-law, Everett Roy Tarvin (Debby) of Ridgewood, NJ; her sister-in-law, Sarah T. Guinessey of Sylvania, OH; and her sister-in-law, Jane P. Tarvin of Ridgewood, NJ. She is also survived by her four children, James S. Tarvin of Bonita Springs, FL; Michael E. Tarvin (Tammi) of Carlisle, PA; Peggy Tarvin Sharrin (Eric) of Pearl River, NY; and Elizabeth G. Tarvin (Anthony DeFusto) of Goshen, NY. She is also survived by her eight grandchildren: Rebecca T. Davis, Daniel J. Tarvin, Meredith E. Shaw, W. Benjamin Sharrin, Sarah E. Sharrin, Annabel J. Sharrin, Lydia E. DeFusto, and Katie R. T. DeFusto; and 13 nieces and nephews.
Liz grew up in Glen Rock, NJ and graduated from Ridgewood High School in 1957. She attended Skidmore College and received an A.A. from Rockland Community College. While raising four children, she received a B.A. from Mount Saint Mary College in Newburgh, NY, graduating 3rd in her class.
Liz married her high school sweetheart and created an idyllic homelife for him and their four children. She was the medical office manager at Washingtonville Pediatrics from 1979 to 1999. Liz was a beautiful, loving woman with a great sense of humor. She enjoyed reading, cooking, celebrating holidays and special occasions, bird-watching, participating in book and prayer groups, and children. She maintained close relationships with many lifelong friends.
Visitation will be Friday, March 8 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home in Goshen, NY. Services for Liz will be Saturday, March 9 at 11 a.m. at Saint James Episcopal Church in Goshen, NY.
To honor Liz, please consider making a donation in her name to Goshen Library Foundation, c/o The Community Foundation of Orange and Sullivan, 30 Scott's Corners Drive, Suite 203, Montgomery, NY 12549. Donations will be designated for the Children's Room at the Goshen Public Library.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2019