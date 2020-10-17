Elizabeth Jane Ashton

April 5, 1924 - October 15, 2020

Wallkill, NY

Elizabeth Jane Ashton, of Wallkill, entered into rest on Thursday, October 15, 2020. She was 96.

The daughter of the late Milton and Viola (Traudt) Close, she was born on April 5, 1924 in Poughkeepsie, NY.

Elizabeth was a sewing machine operator for Lili of France and Quatro Knits of Newburgh.

Survivors include a son, Edward M. Ashton and his wife Catina of the Town of Newburgh; a daughter, Sharon Amoia of Wallkill; a granddaughter, Shantelle Ferranti and two great grandchildren, Kacie and Isabelle. Elizabeth was predeceased by her husband, Israel R. Ashton in 1994; a son-in-law, Joseph Amoia; three brothers, Howard, Robert and Glenn Close; and four sisters, Muriel, Gloria, Jeanette and Nancy.

Visitation, Services and Burial will be private.

Arrangements are under the care of White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Road, Newburgh, NY 12550.



