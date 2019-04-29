|
|
Elizabeth L. Smith
March 21, 1929 - April 28, 2019
Port Jervis, NY
Elizabeth L. Smith, 90, of Port Jervis, NY passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at St. Joseph's Place, Port Jervis, NY. She was an owner and operator of the J & B Taxi Service and Tri-State Cleaners in Port Jervis, NY.
The daughter of the late V. Paul and Ursula (Vicinus) Struthers, she was born on March 21, 1929 in Matamoras, PA. She was married to James E. Smith who preceded her in death in 1983.
Elizabeth leaves behind her children, Linda L. Smith of Port Jervis, NY, Robert L. Smith and his wife, Doreen of Shippensburg, PA, James Smith and his wife, Joann of Greentown, IN; daughter-in-law, Lynita Smith of Hellerstown, PA; son-in-law, Raymond Willis of Matamoras, PA; sister, Anna Maria Prisco-Leppin of Salem, OR; sisters-in-law, Romana Struthers of Austin, TX and Betty M. Smith of Port Jervis, NY; grandchildren, Jackie, Robert, Matthew, Jay, Derek, Ashley, Jenifer and Scott; eight great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 W. Harford St., Milford, PA on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 1 p.m. with Reverend Luana Cook-Scott officiating. Burial will follow at the Milford Cemetery, Dingman Twp., PA.
The family would like to thank Dr. Gopal Shah, the nurses, aides and staff at Bon Secours Community Hospital, Linda Drew, the PJHA staff and her aide Sheryl Hayward for their care and for treating "Betty" like family.
Memorial donations may be made to the Port Jervis Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Inc., P.O. Box 133. Port Jervis, NY 12771.
Arrangements were made by Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 W. Harford St., Milford, PA (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com)
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019