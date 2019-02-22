|
Elizabeth M. Herling
November 11, 1932 - February 20, 2019
Croton on Hudson, New York
Elizabeth Marie Herling, "Betty", age 86, of Middletown, NY passed away on February 20th at Skyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Croton-Hudson, NY, where she resided for the past year and a half.
Elizabeth was born on November 8, 1932 in upstate New York. She moved to Middletown, NY as a teenager, where she graduated High School and later married and had children. She worked for the State of New York, Washingtonville Schools and the Board of Elections. Elizabeth was an avid bowler and very involved in Bowling League's. She also enjoyed Arts & Crafts
She is survived by her daughter's, Donna deJong, Kim Herling and son Michael Herling, Sr., as well as several grandchildren, great grandchildren and brothers and sisters. She was predeceased by son's Alan Herling, Bruce Herling and granddaughter Jill deJong.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 24th from 2-4 at MARTINEZ-MORSE FUNERAL HOME, 33 Railroad Ave. Middletown, NY 10940. Messages of condolences may be left at www.morsefuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019