Elizabeth M. O'Dell
July 5, 1928 - August 7, 2019
Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY
Elizabeth M. O'Dell of Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY passed away peacefully at home on August 7, 2019 surrounded by her children. She was 91 years old.
The daughter of the late Alexander "Red" and Alice Howard, she was born on July 5, 1928 in Newburgh, NY.
Affectionately known as "Liz" to her late husband, and "Aunt Bet" to her extended family, she raised five children in the Cornwall community and loved them all like the Mama Bear she was.
While being a full time mother she taught Sunday school and Vacation Bible School, and sang in the choirs of the Cornwall Presbyterian and the Canterbury Presbyterian churches.
Mom believed that reading instilled special power and spent countless hours reading to her children and later on to her grandchildren. This love of reading led her to become a Proofreader at the Cornwall Press after her last child went to school full-time.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John G. O'Dell on July 3 of this year; her first born son, Arthur H. O'Dell; her grandson, James A. Becker; and brothers, Frederick L. Howard and Robert J. Howard.
She is survived by her sons, Russell A. O'Dell and John G. O'Dell Jr.; her daughters, Debra J. Ramos and Alice E. Becker; her brothers, Arthur R. Howard and Alexander S. Howard Jr.; sister, Bonnie J. Fay; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held for both John G. O'Dell and Elizabeth M. O'Dell from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at the home of their son, Russell A. O'Dell, at 1531 Route 94, New Windsor, NY. All that knew them are welcome to come and share their memories.
Arrangements are under the direction of James F. Lulves Funeral Home; to send condolences, please visit www.lulvesfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019