Elizabeth "Betty"
Mitchell Bishop
July 25, 1922 - May 30, 2019
Formerly of Monticello, NY
Elizabeth "Betty" Mitchell Bishop of Inverness, FL passed away peacefully with her daughters by her side. Betty was born in Malone, NY on July 25, 1922.
She graduated from Potsdam State Teachers College and met her husband, Harvey, while teaching in Monticello. Harvey and Betty, along with their four young daughters, relocated to Florida in 1958. Harvey owned a louver door business in Pinellas County and Betty taught school for 15 years. Upon retirement they moved to Citrus County and enjoyed many years traveling the US. Betty's passion was her family and friends, but she also devoted many hours volunteering for the VA, VFW and Neighborhood Watch.
Betty is predeceased by her husband, Harvey of 51 years, her daughter, Joanne and her son, Dicky. She is survived by her loving daughters, Mary Ann Williams (Chet), Kathy Gregory (Dick), Linda Stubits and Teresa White as well as her grandson, Eric Egeland (Lori), her great-granddaughter, Raquel Egeland, brother, Tony Mitchell and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service was held in Florida and a graveside service will be held on Friday, June 7 at 11 a.m. at Rock Ridge Cemetery in Monticello.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy at http://www.BarbaraBush.org.
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Monticello NY; for additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 4 to June 5, 2019