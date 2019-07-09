|
Elizabeth "Bet" O'Mara
March 18, 1919 - July 7, 2019
New Windsor, NY
Elizabeth "Bet" O'Mara, a retired elementary school teacher for St. Patrick's School, Newburgh and St. Joseph's School in New Windsor, entered into rest on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at home. Bet lived to 100!
The daughter of the late Charles and Catherine (McGrath) Gegenheimer, Elizabeth was born on March 18, 1919 at home in New Windsor. Bet was married to her beloved, James "Bud" O'Mara, who predeceased her. She was a member of St. Joseph's Parish, including the Alter Rosary Society, a Eucharistic Minister and Lector, Parish Historian as well as a member of the New Windsor Human Rights Commission.
Bet's survivors include her loving children, Eileen Potter (Joseph), Betsy O'Mara, John O'Mara (Mary) and Charles O'Mara (Gail); grandchildren, Erin, Katie, Kelly, Casey, Jim, Catherine and Michael; great-grandchildren, Andrew, Matthew and Michael Skrobanski, Kevin, Ryan and Kiersten O'Connor, Mabel-Grace Arrabito, James, Claire and Anna O'Mara and Bet's niece, Kathy Kissel.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Elizabeth was predeceased by her infant daughter Mary, and her sister Kathleen Kane.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, July 12th at 11 a.m at Saint Joseph Catholic Church, 4 St Joseph Place, New Windsor. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, New Windsor.
The family would like to thank Bet's caregivers, Nurse Nozia, Sister Ann Daly, and Kim.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations in Elizabeth's memory may be made to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, 800 Stony Brook Ct, Newburgh, NY 12550. To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
