O'Rourke Elizabeth
January 21, 1931 - July 11, 2019
Warwick, NY
Elizabeth O'Rourke of Warwick, NY (formerly of the Bronx) passed away on July 11, 2019 with her loving husband by her side. She was 88 years old.
Born on January 21, 1931 in New York City, she was the daughter of the late James and Christina Dunn.
Elizabeth worked as a telephone operator for AT&T prior to her retirement.
They moved from the Bronx to Warwick nearly 30 years ago. Elizabeth was married for 68 wonderful years to her soulmate, Thomas.
She was an active participant at the Warwick Senior Center.
Elizabeth is survived by her devoted husband, Thomas; and son, Brian and his wife, Christina of Westerly, RI. She was predeceased by a daughter, Theresa.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Monday, July 15 at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Rd., Warwick, NY with interment following the Mass in St. Raymond's Cemetery, 2600 Lafayette Ave., Bronx, NY.
Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY; to send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 13 to July 14, 2019