Elizabeth "Betty" S. Cusa
May 4, 2019
New Paltz, NY
Elizabeth "Betty" S. Cusa, 93, a current longtime resident of New Paltz, passed away at her home on May 4, 2019. Betty previously was a resident of New Jersey and then moved back to Poughkeepsie before settling in New Paltz. While she was living in Poughkeepsie she lived with her Aunt Ann and Uncle John Mangold.
Through a co-worker, which was her husband's sister Josephine Cannon, she met the love of her life, Richard J. Cusa. On February 14, 1954 at St. Mary's Church in Poughkeepsie they got married.
Mr. Cusa predeceased her on November 2, 2010.
Betty was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Italian Center and St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church in New Paltz. She graduated from Lodi Schools in New Jersey. Betty worked for AT&T and Western Printing.
Survivors include her children: Richard Cusa and his wife, Karan of New Paltz, Maureen Cusa of New Paltz, Stephanie Heaton and her husband, Jay of New Paltz; her sister, Theresa McPeck and her husband, Cliff of New Jersey and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Betty was predeceased by her sister, Marion Massimi and her brother, Ralph Rovere.
Calling hours will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 17th at the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., 38 Main St., Highland, NY 12528. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 18th at St. Joseph's Church in New Paltz. Burial will follow in St. Peter's Cemetery in Poughkeepsie.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Betty's name, to the Alzheimer's Disease Foundation, 2649 South Rd. #101, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.
Arrangements are under the guidance of the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.; for directions or to send the family an online condolence or sympathy card please visit our website at www.torsonememorial.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 11 to May 12, 2019