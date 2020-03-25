|
|
Elizabeth Sarah Campbell "Beth"
December 29, 1932 - March 23, 2020
Matamoras, PA
Elizabeth "Beth" Sarah Campbell, nee Lane, age 87 of Matamoras, PA died March 23, 2020 at home with family at her side. Beth was born on December 29, 1932 in Shin Hollow, Town of Deerpark, NY, the daughter of the late Frederick J. and Sarah Stothers Lane.
After graduation Beth worked for Selective Risk Insurance, Branchville, NJ, until her marriage to George O. Campbell on May 16, 1953 in Port Jervis, NY. Beth's true calling was her family and being a homemaker. Beth was a faithful member of the Port Jervis Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses for 59 years.
Beth is survived by her children: George S. and his companion, Glenna, James F. and his wife, Jo Ellen, Jesse D. and his wife, Solana, her daughter, Karen and her husband, Mitchell Bucher; her daughters-in-law: Susan, Leann and Michelle, 22 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Donald W. and his wife, Ellen Lane and her sister, Barbara L. and her husband, Steven R. Duke; her brother-in-law, Joseph and his wife, Jean Campbell; one sister-in- law, Sharon Lane; many nieces and nephews and five cousins. In addition, Beth is survived by many Bethel members who lovingly referred to her as Grandma Beth. Beth was predeceased by her husband; her son, Keith A., her daughter, Sharon L. Stone, son-in-law, Darrell Stone; two great-granddaughters; her three brothers: Ralph, Edward "Jake" and Harrison Lane.
Due to the current health crisis, with love and respect to Beth's family and friends, a memorial service will be announced at a future date by Knight-Achmoody Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Karen Ann Quinlan Memorial Foundation, 99 Sparta Ave., Newton, NJ. or to St. Jude Children's Tribute Program, PO Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.
Arrangements are by Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis,NY. For information, or to send condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2020