Elizabeth Schumacher Teller
January 21, 1932 - October 7, 2019
Callicoon, NY
Elizabeth Schumacher Teller died peacefully at home on October 7th 2019, she was born in Obernburg NY on January 21, 1932 to Jacob and Josephine Banuat-Schumacher.
Elizabeth was a crafter of wood and a talented seamstress. She also enjoyed cooking, sewing, knitting, painting and crocheting along with travelling, especially to the Western part of the USA.
Survivors include her son, Harold and two daughters, Sherri Blais of Bethel NY and Hope Huber Samborn of West Texas; sister, Diana Schoonmacher of Callicoon, NY; seven grandsons: Christopher Blais (Adriene), James Blais (Jackie), Michael Green ( Ashley), Jay Huber (Erin), Rick Huber, Andrew Teller ( Allison), Kevin Teller (Francesca); two granddaughters: Kellie Teller & Christine Burn (Rick); twelve great-grandsons and five great-granddaughters.
Deceased: Loving Husband Miles Teller passed in 2015 after 64.5 years of Marriage; her loving Son-in-Law, Jay Blais February 2018 and Daughter-in-law, Marie Teller August 2015.
Elizabeth was a member of Liberty and Callicoon Women's Group of the Methodist Church, PTA Member for Liberty Central School, Brownie/Girl Scout Leader, Committee member for Boy Scout Troop 95 of Liberty.
Elizabeth managed Eckert Fabric store in Liberty for many years, was a substitute for the Liberty Central School Cafeteria and in her later years was a meat cutter at Gary Krantz's Butcher Shop.
