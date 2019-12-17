|
Elizabeth Tropiano-Nest
August 24, 1947 - December 15, 2019
Kingston, NY
Elizabeth Tropiano-Nest passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019. She was born on August 24, 1947 and was the daughter of the late Ralph and Rose (Tropiano) of Brooklyn, NY. Elizabeth graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1965 and attended St. John's University in Queens, NY where she earned her bachelor's degree in 1969. She continued her education at Queens College where she earned a master's degree in Italian and Spanish Literature. Elizabeth's greatest joy in life was raising her two children. A perpetually gleeful soul, Elizabeth instilled in her children a love and appreciation for life that remains strong to this day. Her laughter was nothing short of contagious, her zeal for her faith unparalleled, and her dedication to helping others exceptionally rare. To all who knew her, she was a beacon of light. In addition to her husband Richard, Elizabeth is survived by: daughter Elysia (William) Connors of Mechanicville, son Michael (Frank) of MA, and her grandson, Michael H. Connors of Mechanicville. She is also survived by her two sisters and best friends, JoAnn (Jim) Maddock of Conroe, TX and Barbara (Jeff) Schron of Rochester, NY, as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews. A private service will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in loving memory of Elizabeth Tropiano-Nest to Saint Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019