Elizabeth Van Steenburgh
1952 - 2020
Elizabeth Van Steenburgh
December 25, 1952 - November 20, 2020
Walden, NY
Elizabeth Van Steenburgh, known as "Liz" or "Betty" to her friends and family, of Walden, NY, passed away at home surrounded by her family on Friday, November 20, 2020. She was 67.
The daughter of Andrew Vitulano Jr. and Anna M. Carnevale Vitulano, Liz was born December 25, 1952 in Jersey City, New Jersey. She was her family's most precious Christmas gift.
Liz is now among the angels that she so dearly adored. Aside from her love of angels, she was a photographer and had an artistic eye for design. Some of Liz's other loves included crafting, waterfalls, animals, music and traveling. She had a special bond with her granddaughter who called her "Grandma Liz". She was an upstanding mother. No matter what obstacles she faced in life, she always put her children first. Her generosity, quick wit and sense of humor could not be denied. Liz will be sorely missed.
Survivors include her son, Erik W. Van Steenburgh of Wurtsboro, NY; son, Chris A. Van Steenburgh of Middletown, NY; stepdaughter, Theresa Hoberman & Family of Tenafly, NJ; granddaughter, Brianna Van Steenburgh of Goshen; mother, Anna M. Vitulano of Walden; brother, Andrew Vitulano of Brick, NJ; sister, Susan Vitulano of Walden; brother, John Vitulano of Greenwood Lake; brother, Christopher Vitulano of Brick, NJ; Beloved cat, Toby;
Services will take place privately at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in Liz's name may be made to The Walden Humane Society, P.O. Box 135, Walden, The Walden Sunshine Society, P.O. Box 611, Walden or The Montgomery Volunteer Ambulance Corps, P.O. Box 25, Walden.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors.
For directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Millspaugh Funeral Director
22 Bank St
Walden, NY 12586
(845) 778-3200
