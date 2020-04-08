Home

William M Gagan Funeral Home Inc
1525 Burlingham Rd
Pine Bush, NY 12566
(845) 744-6008
Elizabeth W. (Betty) Muller

Elizabeth W. (Betty) Muller Obituary
Elizabeth W. Muller (Betty)
February 24, 1939 - April 4, 2020
Pine Bush, NY
Elizabeth W. Muller, a retired Lab technician for St. Luke's Hospital in Newburgh, and retail associate with J.C. Penny, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Orange Regional Medical Center. She was 81. The daughter of the late Frederick and Edna Lutz, she was born on February 24, 1939 in Goshen, NY.
Elizabeth was a member of the Mountainview United Methodist Church in Walker Valley, an avid animal lover and NASCAR fan.
Survivors include her son, Frederick Muller and his wife, Mary Jane of Pine Bush, and two grandchildren, Walter and Marianna Muller.
Cremation was private and held at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Mountainview United Methodist Church, PO Box 1577, Pine Bush, NY 12566.
Arrangements entrusted to the William M. Gagan Funeral Home Inc. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.wmgaganfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020
