Ella Hoffman
1933 - 2020
Ella Hoffman
February 19, 1933 - April 27, 2020
Middletown, New York
Ella Hoffman of Middletown NY, a former crossing guard in Walden NY, and a longtime resident of the area, passed away on April 27, 2020 at her home. She was 87.
The daughter of the late Wallace and Ella Bauman Hart, she was born on February 19, 1933 in the Bronx, NY. Ella was the widow of Walter Hoffman.
She was a member of the Mulberry House Seniors, the Town of Wallkill Happy Seniors as well as the Middletown Salvation Army.
Survivors include her daughters, Mary Ellen Baker and her husband, Thomas and Maureen Vetro and her husband, Mario; her grandchildren: Amber Lynn Baker, Antoinette Oakes and Jason Vetro and several great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Barbara Miller and her husband, Ken; her brother, James Hart and his wife, Ann and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her sisters, Ann DeCola and Bertha Colansacco and her brothers: Wallace, Walter, and John Hart.
Services were privately held on Friday May 1, 2020 with burial in the Wallkill Cemetery Phillipsburg, NY.
Arrangements by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from May 1 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
1
Service
MAY
1
Burial
Wallkill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home
72 W Main Street
Middletown, NY 10940
8453436023
