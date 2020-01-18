Home

POWERED BY

Services
Colonial-Bryant Funeral Home
29 Pearl Street
Livingston Manor, NY 12758
(845) 439-4333
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Colonial-Bryant Funeral Home
29 Pearl Street
Livingston Manor, NY 12758
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
12:00 PM
Colonial-Bryant Funeral Home
29 Pearl Street
Livingston Manor, NY 12758
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ella Salzman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ella M. Salzman


1922 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ella M. Salzman Obituary
Ella M. Salzman
July 23, 1922 - January 11, 2020
Liberty, NY
Ella M. Salzman of Liberty, NY passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020. She was 97.
She was the eldest daughter of the late George and Bertha Scudder, born on July 23, 1922 in Wethersfield, CT then moved to Lew Beach as a young child.
Ella wore many hats during her working years, she worked as a secretary to the principal at Livingston Manor Central School after graduating; she was a homemaker for her loving family, bookkeeper for Aaron Myers, CPA and secretary in the radiology department at Liberty Medical Group. She also spent many years working side by side with her husband, Meyer, in their business, Sullivan County Auto Parts in Liberty.
She is survived by her three daughters: Shirley Van Horn and her husband, Bill, Lorraine Welch and her husband, Richard and Arlene Goldberg; her only surviving sibling, sister, Doris Reynolds; two grandsons, David Elliott and his wife, Ryan and Michael Elliott and his wife, Merrie; great-grandchildren: Zachary, Madison, Kayden and Justin whom she adored; nephews, James Reynolds and Steven Reynolds and his wife, Carolyn; niece, Melanie Gibson and her husband, Howard; and her great-nieces and nephews who were also very dear to her. She is predeceased by two siblings who died as young children and her sister, Bertha; her husband, Meyer "Mike" who was the love of her life and her son-in-law, Dr. Frank Goldberg.
Ella was a gentle and kind soul, a little sweetie and an angel among us. She never said a bad word about anyone, had the patience of a saint and never complained no matter how hard and difficult life could be for her. She endured, for almost three years, being a resident of Valley View Nursing Care Center in Goshen, NY after sustaining an injury. She was devoted and had a deep love for her family which made it extremely difficult for her to be away from her home and the life she knew but she did her best to adjust. She will be greatly missed by our family and anyone who knew her. She was a very special lady and deeply loved by us all. May she rest in peace which she so rightfully deserves.
We would like to extend our thanks to the staff at Valley View who truly cared for and loved our mom, "Ella-Bella".
A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Colonial-Bryant Funeral Home, 29 Pearl Street, Livingston Manor, NY 12758. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Temple Shalom Cemetery, Monticello, NY.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial-Bryant Funeral Home, for further information call 845-439-4333 or visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -