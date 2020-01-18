|
Ella M. Salzman
July 23, 1922 - January 11, 2020
Liberty, NY
Ella M. Salzman of Liberty, NY passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020. She was 97.
She was the eldest daughter of the late George and Bertha Scudder, born on July 23, 1922 in Wethersfield, CT then moved to Lew Beach as a young child.
Ella wore many hats during her working years, she worked as a secretary to the principal at Livingston Manor Central School after graduating; she was a homemaker for her loving family, bookkeeper for Aaron Myers, CPA and secretary in the radiology department at Liberty Medical Group. She also spent many years working side by side with her husband, Meyer, in their business, Sullivan County Auto Parts in Liberty.
She is survived by her three daughters: Shirley Van Horn and her husband, Bill, Lorraine Welch and her husband, Richard and Arlene Goldberg; her only surviving sibling, sister, Doris Reynolds; two grandsons, David Elliott and his wife, Ryan and Michael Elliott and his wife, Merrie; great-grandchildren: Zachary, Madison, Kayden and Justin whom she adored; nephews, James Reynolds and Steven Reynolds and his wife, Carolyn; niece, Melanie Gibson and her husband, Howard; and her great-nieces and nephews who were also very dear to her. She is predeceased by two siblings who died as young children and her sister, Bertha; her husband, Meyer "Mike" who was the love of her life and her son-in-law, Dr. Frank Goldberg.
Ella was a gentle and kind soul, a little sweetie and an angel among us. She never said a bad word about anyone, had the patience of a saint and never complained no matter how hard and difficult life could be for her. She endured, for almost three years, being a resident of Valley View Nursing Care Center in Goshen, NY after sustaining an injury. She was devoted and had a deep love for her family which made it extremely difficult for her to be away from her home and the life she knew but she did her best to adjust. She will be greatly missed by our family and anyone who knew her. She was a very special lady and deeply loved by us all. May she rest in peace which she so rightfully deserves.
We would like to extend our thanks to the staff at Valley View who truly cared for and loved our mom, "Ella-Bella".
A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Colonial-Bryant Funeral Home, 29 Pearl Street, Livingston Manor, NY 12758. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Temple Shalom Cemetery, Monticello, NY.
