|
|
Ella Sutton
March 10, 1947 - April 24, 2020
Monticello, NY
Ella Sutton was born to Lois Lumpkin on March 10, 1947 in Pike County, AL and raised by her grandmother, Dora Lumpkin. Ella accepted Christ at an early age. Moving to Monticello in her early 20's, she joined First Baptist Church where she was a faithful member, and active in leadership serving as President of the Joint Ushers Ministry, past Vice President, and a member of the Usher's and Nurses of Central Hudson Baptist Auxiliary.
Acknowledged for her servitude, she lived her life doing GOD's work and helping all that she could. Her helping hand and kindness spilled over into her professional life working as a CNA at The Sullivan County Adult Care Center, in Liberty, NY for 20 years. A job which she loved dearly and devoted herself to, until her last days. She was called from life into her heavenly home on April 24, 2020.
Ella was predeceased by her daughter, Georgia D. Larry; her brothers, Lee Walker, Joe Carlisle and her sister, Carol J. Ribaudo (Saul). Ella leaves behind to cherish her memory, four grandchildren, Kindra (Tyrell) Larry of Monticello, NY, Naeomi Larry of Jonesboro, GA, Regina Pietroricca of San Diego, CA, and Earl Allen of Monticello, NY; four sisters: Cookie (Oswald) Allen of Monticello, NY, Queen Atherly, Florence (Tim) Tucker, both of Troy, AL, Elizabeth Berry of Millbrook AL; two brothers: Rev. A.R Andrews of Troy AL, Bobby (Anna) Carlisle of Sylacauga, AL; her devoted niece, Patricia McKinney, and devoted nephew, Anthony (Janine) McKinney, both of Monticello, NY; one special daughter, Jayneen Mills of Liberty, NY; her sisters in Christ and closest friends, Jeannetta Hutchins, Stella Butler, Eva Hutchins, and Mary Patt, all of Monticello, NY, Donzella Ford-Singletary of Orlando, FL; as well as a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
Ella was full of life, with an infectious laugh, she loved to dance, and was a woman of tremendous strength. Ella brought so much love and laugher to all that she touched; she will be greatly missed.
Due to our current health crisis, her funeral service and burial will be held privately for the immediate family, and a public memorial service at the church may be held at a later date. Burial will be made at the Rock Ridge Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Vanlnwegen-Kenny Funeral home in Monticello, NY.
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Monticello, NY; for additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020