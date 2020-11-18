Ellen Bingham
November 14, 2020
Durham, NC
On Saturday, November 14, 2020 Ellen Bingham loving Mother, Sister, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and loving wife passed away at the age of 82 at her home in Durham, North Carolina. Ellen was born in Sandy Lake, PA to Maggie and Smokey Armann.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband Ken of 56 years, her brother Jim, her brother in law Joe and her nephew Joey.
Ellen was survived by her sister Mary DiFrischia of Beaver Falls, PA and her brother Bob Armann of Johnstown, PA. She had seven beautiful and strong children with 5 son in laws. Her oldest daughter, Peggy McCormick of Lenoir, NC and her late husband Brian. Her two sons Kenny and Joe Bingham who preceded her in death. Her daughter Mary Lowe of Woodbourne, NY and her husband Peter. Her daughter Barbara Cannon of Mountaindale, NY and her husband Ralph. Her daughter Kim Martin of Neversink, NY and her husband Chris. Her youngest daughter Cathy Howard of Durham, NC and her husband Brett. Also surviving Ellen was her 11 Grandchildren and their spouses and 14 Great Grandchildren. Laurie and Amy Clemmer of Lenoir, NC and their children TJ, Cheylyn Jo and Tommy. Joe and Julie Morris of Grovetown, GA and their children Alex, Stacy-Lyn, Preston and Gabby. Lis and Xaver Illing of Woodbourne, NY and their children Gwen and Ryelin. Scott and Kristi Morris of Yorkville, NY. Randi and Dan Burger of Peabody, MA and their daughter Charlie Bea and their soon to be new addition of Samuel Kenneth due in January. Lindsay Shea of Durham, NC and her daughters Hayden and Raegan. Coby Denman and his fiancée Jamie Evans of Woodbourne, NY. Samantha and Victor Herring of Suffolk, VA and their daughters Kinleigh and Olivia. Kourtney-Lyn and Mark Vrydaghs of New Hartford, NY. Cristal Cannon and her boyfriend Jonathan Riley of Mountaindale, NY. Bryan Lowe a cadet at West Point Military Academy, West Point, NY. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Our Mother loved playing Bingo and going to casinos. She enjoyed traveling and playing on the computer. Her grandkids and great grandkids were her world. She loved each and every one. She was passionate about the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Yankees. She will be missed.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Grahamsville Rural Cemetery, State Route 55, Grahamsville, NY 12740. A family and friends gathering will follow graveside services at Praise Dominion Church 21 Canal St., Ellenville, NY 12428.
"To my children, I'm sorry for the unhealed parts of me that in turn hurt you. It was never a lack of love for you. Only a lack of love for myself." "No matter what I do to move on from this pain, deep down inside I will always know that I'll never get to hug my Mom again..."
Arrangements under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, for further information call 845-434-7363 or visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com