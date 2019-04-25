|
|
Ellen "Grandma" Eggert
March 18, 1931 - April 23, 2019
Town of Mt. Hope, NY
Ellen "Grandma" Eggert of the Town of Mt. Hope, NY, a homemaker and farmer and loving grandmother and a lifelong resident of the area, passed away on April 23, 2019 in Orange Regional Medical Center. She was 88.
The daughter of the late Jacob and Mildred Jones Williams, she was born on March 18, 1931 in the Town of Wallkill, NY.
She was the widow of Lawrence Eggert.
Grandma is survived by her beloved grandchildren: Jessy Raap; Geralyn Rose; Gerald Rose Jr.; Patrick Pisano; Jean Cleary; Daniell Cleary; Ryan Weigel; Kaylin Weigel and Janessa Raap; her daughters: Gloria Raap (James); Patricia Weigel (Robert) and Barbara Cleary. She is also survived by her sister, Francis Startup, her great-grandchildren and her niece.
Visitation hours will be held on Saturday April 27, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 72 West Main Street, Middletown, NY.
Arrangements by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019