Morse Funeral Home Inc
33 Railroad Ave
Middletown, NY 10940
(845) 343-6918
Ellen Kathleen DelBasso


1945 - 2020
Ellen Kathleen DelBasso Obituary
Ellen Kathleen DelBasso
January 25, 1945 - March 11, 2020
Middletown, NY
Ellen Kathleen DelBasso, 75, entered into eternal rest peacefully on March 11, 2020 following a short illness.
Ellen is survived by her husband, Vincent; her children, Michael (Amy), Gia Pantale; and grandchildren: Brianna, Diana, Kimberly Jo, Stephanie, Nicholas, Andrew and Kayden, and many friends.
Ellen is predeceased by her companion, Hughey Williams. She loved to share laughs and jokes with whomever would join her. She also enjoyed frequenting the local Casinos and dancing to any tune that would be playing. Ellen was employed as a sales associate at TJ Maxx and Rickels where she enjoyed working with friends.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 & 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, March 16 at Martinez-Morse Funeral Home, 33 Railroad Ave., Middletown, NY. Graveside service will take place at 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 17 at the Wallkill Cemetery.
Messages of condolences may be left at www.DeWittFH.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020
